'We're not done yet': COVID-19 survivor Melissa Meza slowly recovers with husband Louis by her side

For COVID-19 survivor Melissa Meza, there are certain aspects of her battle against the virus, which included 10 weeks of hospitalization, life support and a long period of recovery, that she will never forget.

She remembers waking up on April 15 in a Santa Monica hospital after entering a coma in Santa Maria three weeks before, and immediately longing for her husband, Louis. She also remembers learning that she almost didn't survive the illness, and that her two children had written goodbyes to her just in case.

However, she also recalls the small victories along the way — hearing her voice for the first time after her lungs improved, taking her first steps after weeks of physical therapy and, finally, returning home, where she has continued to slowly make progress since May.

Now, she is coming to terms with everything she and her family have endured.

"Everything stopped for us," recalled Melissa, 43, sitting with her husband in their Santa Maria home. "I can't even imagine what my family must have been feeling."

Melissa's story about the seriousness of the virus has impacted countless people throughout Santa Maria and beyond, thanks to Louis, who shared about his family's situation through a series of Facebook videos that garnered thousands of views.

In the videos, Louis spoke about his own experience being hospitalized with COVID-19 in March, when he spent six days in isolation struggling to breathe before finally improving. The same day he was discharged, Melissa, who has no underlying health problems, was admitted to urgent care for COVID-19 and put on a ventilator. Louis continued to provide updates about her status while she remained in the hospital.