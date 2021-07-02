Pickers for West Coast Berry Farms in Guadalupe have been granted a per-box wage increase after demonstrating Thursday for higher wages, but some continued the strike Friday, seeking an hourly wage as well.
Wages per box of berries will increase from $2.25 to $2.40, and wages per box of fruit juice will increase to $2, with a 10-cent incentive, according to West Coast spokeswoman Cindy Jewell. The farm opted for the increase rather than granting workers' demands for an hourly minimum wage of $14 plus a $1.25 per-box rate.
"This new rate of $2.40 was adjusted after the walk-off began and it is applicable to all employees, including the employees that walked off the job, who choose to return to work. We are hopeful they will return to work at the adjusted wage rates filed with the attached form and posted on each ranch," Jewell said. Workers received a wage increase from $2 to $2.25 earlier this week.
She added that while farms typically pay an hourly rate at the start of the strawberry season, which generally lasts from February to October, farms transition to paying the industry standard of per-box piece rate at this point in the season and retire the hourly wage.
"When you get to the point of where there's a ton of strawberries out there, it goes strictly to piece rate," Jewell said. "The company is going to do what the company typically does. It's widely accepted throughout the entire industry."
The protest began Thursday afternoon when more than 100 workers gathered outside West Coast Berry Farms' Skyway Drive office in hopes of speaking to management about establishing an hourly wage.
At 5:30 a.m. Friday, workers and farmworker advocates from Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project (MICOP) continued their demonstration at their worksite along Oso Flaco Road in Guadalupe, calling on other employees still in the fields to join them.
Around 8 a.m., a supervisor addressed the crowd about the new wages, at which point the majority of workers returned to the fields. Others, however, said they are continuing to fight for an hourly wage, out of concern that strawberry yields will drop and the piece rate will not generate enough money.
"We want to be paid by the hour and by the box because, in any case, the strawberries are going to continue to go down," one worker said.
According to Jewell, the new wages will be posted at each of the crew stations for workers to see.
"The majority of employees never left their jobs to join the minority walk off. More importantly, many of the workers in the affected crews went home and have not been actively part of the walk off," she added.
Under California wage law, workers cannot be denied pay for the hours they are on strike.
West Coast Berry Farms is based out of Oxnard and owned by Bobalu Berry Farms.