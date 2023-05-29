The West Coast Kustoms Cruisin' Nationals car show stormed through Santa Maria over the weekend.
The city's most well-attended car show featured a Friday night cruise that occupied a large chunk of Broadway, leading up to the two-day show at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
The 42nd annual show also featured a Hall of Fame on Friday at the Santa Maria Inn's ballroom. The Santa Maria city cruise was co-sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. The event also featured a swap meet, model car show, live music performances, Hall of Fame autograph sessions and an awards ceremony.
General admission was $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for children. The show featured a wide variety of cars, trucks and vans in various styles or left purely stock, West Coast Kustoms specializes in “sleds,” customized, lowered, chopped and channeled American iron from the 1940s and ’50s.
The event also featured special appearances from actor Erik Estrada, former star of the 1970s show "CHiPs," and George Barris' historic Batmobile from the 1960s television show "Batman."
