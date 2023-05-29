The West Coast Kustoms Cruisin' Nationals car show stormed through Santa Maria over the weekend.

The city's most well-attended car show featured a Friday night cruise that occupied a large chunk of Broadway, leading up to the two-day show at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The 42nd annual show also featured a Hall of Fame on Friday at the Santa Maria Inn's ballroom. The Santa Maria city cruise was co-sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. The event also featured a swap meet, model car show, live music performances, Hall of Fame autograph sessions and an awards ceremony.

