Several families were displaced Sunday after a fire broke out inside their West Morrison Avenue apartment complex and burned three units before crews put the blaze out, according to officials.

Dispatchers received a report of a fire at the 16-unit complex in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue shortly before 10 a.m., according to Santa Maria Fire Battalion Chief Tony Clayburg.

Emergency responders located one unit fully engulfed in flames, which extended into the upstairs unit, Clayburg added. A third unit was also damaged.

+3 1 injured in mobile home fire near Neptune, Starlite drives in Nipomo One person sustained burn injuries in a residential fire reported near the intersection of Neptune and Starlite drives on Monday, according to Cal Fire officials.

Despite the "challenging" layout of the building, Clayburg said crews were able to contain the fire to only those three units. No injuries were reported.

An early investigation revealed that the cause of the fire was an electric oven, according to Clayburg.

Clayburg was not able to provide an exact number on how many people were displaced by the fire, but said "quite a few families" were displaced after utilities were cut off and the entire building had to be evacuated.

A timeline on when utilities would be restored wasn't provided.

"The apartment complex was able to re-house some of those displaced by the fire into vacant units," said Santa Maria spokesman Mark van de Kamp. "The apartment complex staff and Red Cross are exploring housing options. The Red Cross is evaluating what services will be provided."

The Red Cross is providing services to displaced families at the Minami Community Center, located at 600 W. Enos Drive, where they are allowing some people to sleep until they are able to find vacant units, van de Kamp added.

The apartment's property manager is continuing to work with contractors, Building Division officials, Code Enforcement and the Fire Department, according to Clayburg.

Emergency responders included five Santa Maria Fire engines and one truck company, one engine from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and one Cal Fire engine from Nipomo for a total of 24 fire personnel, including a battalion chief.

The fire marshal is conducting the investigation.

Staff Writer Laura Place contributed to this story.