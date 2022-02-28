Seasonal restrictions designed to protect the Western snowy plover and its nesting habitat will once again go into effect for Surf Beach and Ocean Park at Vandenberg Space Force Base starting Tuesday.
The restrictions will close areas of Surf Beach and Ocean Park through Sept. 30, although a section of Surf Beach behind the restricted nesting area will remain open and available for recreational access during nesting season, according to Vandenberg officials.
Under the Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service requires the 30th Space Wing commander to enforce restrictions on local beaches each year to protect the federally listed threatened Western snowy plover.
"During plover season, the general public can still access much of Surf Beach but must be careful to avoid the designated restricted areas,” said Col. Rob Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander. "Our goal is to maximize beach access for the local community, while still adhering to environmental requirements and safety measures.
"If everyone does their part, I believe we can protect the snowy plover while we enjoy our beautiful coastline," Long added.
The access point for Surf Beach at the Amtrak station is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and Ocean Park is accessible from dawn to dusk.
Violators who enter restricted portions of the beach could face a fine of up to $5,000 in federal court, and infractions against the Endangered Species Act, which include crushing eggs or snowy plover chicks, could result in a $50,000 fine and imprisonment for a year.
"Violations will be counted; however, Vandenberg is committed to keeping sections of Surf Beach open to allow the public to enjoy," said Rhys Evans 30th Civil Engineer Squadron biological scientist. "A trail is available for all to enjoy between Surf Beach and Ocean Park behind the restricted nesting area."
Evans noted that leashed dogs can be taken on the trail by entering from Ocean Park; however, they are not permitted to enter the open section of Surf Beach during the plover nesting season.
In addition to the prohibition of dogs on restricted beaches, the rules also include the prohibition of horses and kite-flying during the plover nesting season.