On Sept. 11, 2001, a Tuesday morning, 19 members of al Qaeda hijacked four commercial passenger aircraft bound for California — therefore, fully loaded with jet fuel — using knives and box cutters as weapons and took over the controls.
Their goal was to wreak havoc and death by destroying some of the most iconic symbols of American democracy as well as inflicting economic damage in retaliation for the nation’s support of Israel, involvement in the Persian Gulf War and continuing presence in the Middle East.
American Airlines Boeing 767 Flight 11 struck the World Trade Center’s north tower between the 93rd and 99th floors at 8:46 a.m., followed at 9:03 a.m. by United Airlines Boeing 767 Flight 175 crashing into the south tower between the 75th and 85th floors.
As first responders struggled to rescue those trapped inside the 110-story skyscrapers, the south tower collapsed at 9:59 a.m., followed by the north tower at 10:28 a.m.
In all, 343 firefighters and paramedics were killed, along with 23 New York City police officers and 37 Port Authority police officers, when the Twin Towers collapsed.
Meanwhile, hijackers flew American Airlines Boeing 757 Flight 77 into the west side of the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m.
Because United Airlines Boeing 757 Flight 93 was delayed in takeoff, passengers learned of the attacks carried out by hijackers on the other three planes and mounted an assault on the cockpit.
The hijackers then intentionally crashed the plane into a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, at 10:03 a.m. without revealing their intended target.
In all, 2,996 people died in the attacks — 2,763 at the Twin Towers alone. The dead included citizens of 78 countries and the 19 hijackers.
— Information from the History Channel