What happened to Doc Burnstein's?

The once popular Doc Burnstein's ice cream shop has skipped town with nary a word.

And the Santa Maria store, which opened at the Enos Ranch shopping center in 2018, isn't the only location to close up shop. It appears every facet of the Central Coast institution is gone without much of a trace.

The Doc Burnstein's parlor in downtown San Luis Obispo closed last month — its storefront was adorned with an eviction notice from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

