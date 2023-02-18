What happened to Doc Burnstein's?

The once popular Doc Burnstein's ice cream shop has skipped town with nary a word.
And the Santa Maria store, which opened at the Enos Ranch shopping center in 2018, isn't the only location to close up shop. It appears every facet of the Central Coast institution is gone without much of a trace.
The Doc Burnstein's parlor in downtown San Luis Obispo closed last month — its storefront was adorned with an eviction notice from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.
The original location in the Village of Arroyo Grande is also closed. The creamery in Grover Beach? ... hasn't been operating since last year.
Requests for information from Aulon Arch, Inc., the Doc Burnstein's parent company, regarding the closures were not returned Friday.
But while the shuttered storefronts may have been a jolt to some local residents, the developments do not come as a surprise to those who've been keeping an eye on the business's operations.
Greg Steinberger, Doc Burnstein's founder, traces the demise of the ice cream institution back to Aulon Arch.
"I approved the idea of getting involved with an investment company that I felt was aligned with some of the same values that we had as a company," Steinberger said Friday. "We weren’t as aligned as we thought. We lost control of the business and it has changed dramatically over the last four years."
In 2019, Doc Burnstein's announced an ambitious plan to expand, with the goal of opening up 100 shops across the state. Steinberger took on an investment from Aulon Arch.
But the plans for expansion never got off the ground.
Early signs of trouble
Doc Burnstein's planned to open a shop in Sacramento in 2019. The company leased retail space in the state capital but never completed renovations at that location, operating only out of a mobile food truck in the parking lot of its lease.
The Sacramento Business Journal reported last summer that the landlords at the Doc Burnstein's location were suing the company after it had not fully paid rent for about two years.
The company also opened a shop in Chico in October of 2019. That location closed months later.
The Grover Beach Creamery closed in January of 2022.
In a Sacramento Bee report from last June, David Long, the CEO of Aulon Arch, said that sustaining the company was “a Hail Mary” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Steinberger says the company had been struggling well before the pandemic.
"This company was discussing bankruptcy before the pandemic," Steinberger said. "In November of 2019, it was in dire financial condition. By February of 2020, the board was discussing the need to talk to a bankruptcy attorney. The pandemic hit in March of 2020 and the pandemic continued this company’s life."
Steinberger said pandemic assistance programs likely helped the company stay solvent longer than it may have if there never was a pandemic.
Was Doc Burnstein's abandoned?
In a shareholders' letter from Aulon Arch this month, Doc Burnstein’s leadership team said the company had been in an "uphill battle for growth and survival" and that no entity was actively steering the company.
"In hindsight, we made some mistakes and I brought on board some people that were not the right fit," Steinberger says. "I also believe everything happens for a reason, sometimes it takes a while until you see what that purpose was. I'm perhaps getting a little too philosophical or spiritual, but that's just me."
“The problem now, more than anything else, is not having a local, bottom-line manager to finish restructuring,” that Feb. 7 shareholders’ letter read.
The letter even asked for anyone with interest in directing the company to reach out to Doc Burnstein's via email to work out a deal.
Incompetence, or something else?
Doc Burnstein's was founded by Steinberger in 2003 along with Chuck Burns, who ran the popular BurnardO’z shops in San Luis Obispo County, including at the Branch Street location in Arroyo Grande where Doc Burnstein's started out.
When contacted via email earlier in the week, Steinberger said the demise of the ice cream operation was brought on by a "ponzi scheme," with Doc Burnstein's its pawn.
"The story of Doc Burnstein’s is one of mis-placed trust and hubris," Steinberger wrote.
Steinberger now teaches marketing at Cal Poly. He says that Aulon Arch is under investigation by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. An email attempting to confirm Steinberger’s claim was unanswered by DFPI Friday.
For now, a single piece of paper is taped to the front of the Doc Burnstein's location, located next to a Blaze Pizza off Betteravia Road in Santa Maria.
"Will be close (sic) till further notice," the sign read. "Sorry for the inconvenience."