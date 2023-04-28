A new retail store has temporarily opened up shop in the location that used to house the Mervyn's and, ultimately, Fallas department stores in Santa Maria.
Black Friday held its grand opening on April 21 and many Central Coast residents may be unfamiliar with its business model, known as a "container store."
Black Friday says it buys overstock items from large retailers and fills its sales floor with new items every week, with Fridays serving as its busiest day.
The store is closed on Thursdays to stock up and fill its merchandise containers on the floor. This Friday, a large crowd streamed into the store when it opened at 11 a.m., with most customers searching for deals among large containers of merchandise.
Black Friday offers just about all types of merchandise, according to a spokeswoman, including furniture, kitchen appliances, electronics, clothes, toys and games.
On Friday, most of the store's offerings are listed at $15. Then the prices drop to $10 on Saturday and $6 on Sunday, all the way down to $1 per item by Wednesday.
Then, the store spends Thursday resetting its merchandise and the cycle repeats itself.
It's unclear how long the business will maintain the space in downtown Santa Maria. The 85,900-square-foot building in Town Center West will become 104 loft apartments after the Santa Maria City Council unanimously approved a permit for Vernon Group’s conversion plan in March.
“This is one component of a larger redevelopment plan for Town Center West,” said Chuen Ng, director of the Community Development Department, calling the housing project an example of “adaptive reuse."
It will become known as Heritage Walk Lofts when the conversion is completed.