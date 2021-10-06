After being shut down in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wheels ‘N’ Windmills Car Show organization is bringing classic vehicles back to the streets of downtown Solvang this Saturday.
The Solvang Fall Classic Car Show will fill the streets around Solvang Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with pre-1990 stock and customized vehicles of every make, model and type, including hot rods, sports cars, muscle cars, vans, pickups, trucks, motorcycles and other special interest vehicles.
Some will roll in as “daily drivers,” while some of the more pristine examples will arrive as “trailer queens,” and entries are expected from around California and neighboring states.
The 2021 show will be slightly modified from previous year’s events, but members of the general public who show up to view the cars probably won’t notice any difference.
“There will be no classes or formal judging at this event,” explained Bob Stokes, president of the Wheels ‘N’ Windmills Car Show Organization. “There will be some special awards presented but no class awards.”
Although the show serves as a fundraiser to support a variety of local charities and nonprofit organizations, the money raised comes from entry fees and merchandise sales. Admission is free for spectators.
Show organizers decided to donate proceeds from this year’s show to the same charities that had been selected to receive funds from the 2020 show before it was canceled.
This year’s charities are the Rona Barrett Foundation Golden Inn and Village, Vikings of Solvang’s Kids Christmas, Veggie Rescue and the Progeria Research Foundation.
Since 2005, Wheels ‘N’ Windmills has donated more than $375,000 to local and national charities.
Stokes noted that because of the large number of people expected, the city of Solvang is asking that spectators use public transit to reach the show.
For more information, visit the websites for Santa Ynez Valley Transit at https://syvt.com, Wine Country Express at www.cityoflompoc.com/transportation and Breeze 200 at www.breezebus.com.