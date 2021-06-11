The Santa Maria High School Class of 2021 marched to their graduation ceremony on Friday, walking half a lap along the track and colored Dave Boyd Field with their red caps and gowns, as they sat one-by-one in their socially-distanced chairs.

After several speeches from students and Principal Steve Campbell, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Superintendent Antonio Garcia commenced the graduation of 569 students, who were wearing masks during a COVID-19 compliant in-person ceremony.

Salutatorian Andres Ramirez-Enriquez delivered his address to fellow students, recapping a senior year fraught with difficulties but encouraged them to show no fear because the road ahead will be come more difficult as they enter adulthood.

"There will no longer be anyone to push us," Ramirez-Enriquez said. "Each challenge is worthwhile. Go ahead, make mistakes because you are allowed to. But we must hold ourselves accountable."

It was the high school's first graduating class to experience a full year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the high school held a hybrid virtual and in-person ceremony due to the coronavirus.

Campbell described the ceremony as a symbol of the class' defeat over social isolation, Zoom fatigue and death.

Of the 569 students who received diplomas, more than 235 will be attending a four-year college, 175 plan to attend Allan Hancock College and 13 will enter the military. Some of the colleges included UC Berkeley, CSU Northridge, Sacramento State University and the University of Oregon.

Students in the class were awarded a combined $1 million in scholarships, Campbell added.

Ramirez-Enriquez will be attending Harvard University after receiving a full-ride scholarship last April. He took a chance and applied. When the email came, he already knew it was an acceptance, he said. It was the culmination of a tough school year that was marked by uncertainty from the pandemic and a death in the family.

Getting used to remote classes wasn't easy for Ramirez-Enriquez because of the technical difficulties, he said, and he found motivation hard come by. In addition, he signed up for a heavy course load that included six AP classes and numerous rounds of testing. Then his grandfather died.

His parents, however, continued reminding him to do his best. Before he knew it, Ramirez-Enriquez was accepted to Harvard, where he plans to major in economics and public policy, and hopes to become a congressional intern.

"I feel like I've definitely prepared myself for what I'm going to be," Ramirez-Enriquez said. "I'm going to miss this place a whole lot."

Like Ramirez-Enriquez, other SMHS students taking courses from home actually missed going to high school and called it a second home for them. It was only recently, on April 19, that district board members allowed seniors to return to class for their last month in high school.

Although most of their senior was spent learning form home, associated student body president and senior Janeyri Antonio said her class will always trace their roots back to Santa Maria High School.

"If you learned one thing form this pandemic, cherish each and every single moment," Antonio said. "Whatever it is you're scared of, just do it."