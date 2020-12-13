Where there is hunger, Pam Gnekow is there to help

If there’s a program benefitting seniors, veterans or providing food to the hungry in Santa Ynez Valley, chances are Santa Ynez Valley Woman of the Year Pam Gnekow has been involved.
“Take away hunger and watch people’s behavior. People are a lot different when they’re hungry. That same principal applies to seniors, the home impaired. People are a lot nicer when they don’t need food. Life goes easier if you’re not hungry,” Gnekow said.
The executive director at Buellton Senior Center and founder of Country Gardens Catering has a long history of putting her culinary skills to use for the good of the community. There wasn’t a lot of spare time while raising her six children, but as they matured and she found spare time for herself, and she quickly filled it.
“I didn’t even realize, honestly, that people in this valley were hungry. It doesn’t occur to us until you know. All of a sudden, I was seeing the need and what has happening in the valley,” Gnekow said.
She was one of the Veggie Rescue board members, got involved in Meals on Wheels, helped establish the community kitchen at St. Mark’s in the Valley Episcopal Church. She and her husband, retired radiologist Dr. William Gnekow, have hosted special events for community volunteers at their own home.
“When I got involved with seniors, I fell in love,” Gnekow said.
Today, she serves as Meals on Wheels volunteer director, oversees the senior center’s farmers market, makes available to low-income residents bread she procures from markets throughout the valley, and serves as an appointee to the Santa Barbara County Adult & Aging Network. When COVID-19 hit, she was among a team of volunteers who made free homemade soup and fresh vegetables available for delivery direct to seniors’ doors.
“Just like life does, there are all these branches and you find all these wonderful people in the valley who are doing basically the same things. Their organizations may be called different things, but we’re all trying to make the community better and make the lives of everyone better. Everyone is eager to help. If you just put yourself on the right board, the right committee, you can do good things here,” Gnekow said.
She is also a member of the Veterans Collaborative Committee, works with the Pink Ladies Program for Breast Cancer Awareness, and serves as deacon moderator for Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church.
“I find the right thing and the right committee and the right board and we get so much done for this community,” Gnekow said.
Indeed, she’s not one to take credit for her efforts, deferring instead to countless co-volunteers who keep the fires burning, starting first with her husband.
“He’s my biggest supporter and works hard with me, too,” Gnekow said.
Close behind the love of her life come community members who have stood beside her, even run ahead.
“This award is wonderful, but if we could honor all the people who have helped me, that whole podium would be full. Because of them, we’ve been able to feed a lot of people, do a lot of stuff, pay a lot of rents,” Gnekow said.
Even through her personal cancer battle, Gnekow kept the ball rolling.
“I always look at the bright side, even with cancer. I would have had to have cancer to get all the daughters on my couch watching Hallmark movies with me. So many of our community members are going through chemo and now I know what that’s like; I know what will make them feel better; I know how to help them eat,” Gnekow said.
When the community need overwhelms her, Gnekow takes a drive to Santa Inez Mission, walks through the Twelve Steps of Jesus exhibit, looks over the valley view.
“That walk grounds me. I know I’m supposed to do this. I know there’s an answer. Someone’s going to help me with it. Don’t let problems get in the way of you finding solutions. It takes time,” Gnekow said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.