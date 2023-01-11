 Skip to main content
‘We’ve been very accommodating’

While tenants planned long-term, Elks Rec says 1-year leases had purpose

  • Updated

When the Tri-Valley Remote Control Modelers Club entered into a short-term lease agreement with Elks Recreation in 2009 to use property at the rodeo grounds to fly its remote controlled airplanes, the property was a blank slate.

The club intended to make the grounds something of a permanent home, and 14 years later, it consists of a 500-by-50 foot asphalt runway and a 12,000 square foot pit area, among other amenities. 

Now the club is one of multiple groups looking for a new home after recent changes made by the Elks Recreation board of directors. The changes have left some members of the public and local organizations questioning what's going on at the grounds, which was donated to Elks Recreation by the Unocal Corporation in 1994.

Riders tackle the BMX track at the Elks Rodeo Grounds in 2014. The BMX club did not have its lease renewed by Elks Recreation this year and will likely have to find a new spot for its track. The Santa Maria Joint Union High School district built its Agricultural Education and Career Technical Education center on the land north of the grounds.
011123 Elks Rodeo Grounds 06
Robert Johnson, left, and Tri-Valley RC Modeler Cameron Irwin control a plane down the runway for take-off at Tri-Valley RC Modelers Field during a youth fly day.
Model plane owners work on their planes as a crowd sits in the bleachers in the background during a Tri-Valley RC Modelers event held in 2009.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

