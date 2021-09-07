A helicopter shrouded in heavy smoke makes a water drop on the Cabrillo fire that broke out Monday after on Caballo Lane northeast of Los Olivos and burned about 40 acres before Santa Barbara County firefighters stopped its forward progress.
A heavy plume of smoke rises from the Caballo fire after it broke out Monday afternoon northeast of Los Olivos, scorching about 40 acres of grassland and oaks but not damaging any structures before its progress was halted.
A large twin-rotor helicopter makes a water drop on the Cabrillo fire that broke out Monday afternoon amid scattered residences near Caballo Lane northeast of Los Olivos. Firefighters held the fire to about 40 acres.
Flames race along a hillside overlooking an area where the Caballo fire burned right up to ranch structures Monday afternoon about 3 1/4 miles northeast of Los Olivos.
One of three helicopters fighting the Caballo fire Monday makes a water drop in one of the canyons northeast of Los Olivos.
Flames leave a pall of heavy smoke in their wake as they eat up grasses amid oak trees Monday afternoon near Caballo Lane northeast of Los Olivos.
A helicopter makes a water drop Monday afternoon at a residence threatened by the Caballo fire northeast of Los Olivos.
Firefighters backed up by aerial tankers and helicopters held a wildfire to about 40 acres Monday after it broke out on Caballo Lane about 3 ¼ miles northeast of Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Several scattered homes were threatened by the flames, leading to the evacuation of residents, and the Red Cross set up an evacuation center at Los Olivos Elementary School, fire officials said.
However, none of the structures was damaged, residents were allowed to return home about 6 p.m., and full containment was expected by Tuesday afternoon, County Fire officials said.
But the Caballo fire and the Peak fire that broke out Sept. 4 in the Los Padres National Forest served as a reminder that the Central Coast is heading into its peak wildfire season, so residents and visitors need to be extremely vigilant about clearing their homes and cautious with sources of ignition, fire officials said.
The fire that erupted around 2:15 p.m. near Avenida Caballo and Caballo Lane poured heavy smoke into the air as County Fire called a second alarm on the fast-moving flames.
In all, 16 engines, five hand crews, four bulldozers and three water tenders — a contingent of about 200 people — descended on the fire, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Four fixed-wing tankers and three water-dropping helicopters attacked the fire from the air as ground crews worked to build a line around the flames amid 93-degree heat and 15 mph winds, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Mike Eliason.
Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the fire about 5 p.m., and the fixed-wing tankers were released, although helicopters continued to make water drops around homes, Eliason said.
Helicopters were released shortly after that, Eliason said.
Bertucelli said seven engines and two hand crews remained at the scene overnight, and as of noon Tuesday the fire was 70% contained, with full containment expected by 2 p.m.