Inspired by California's nine national parks, artists are invited to celebrate the lakes, waterfalls, dew, rain, and various forms of water that can be found in them — or evidence of a lack of water, according to exhibition organizers.
The impacts of a lack of water are equally important as persistent drought remains a critical issue for California, organizers say, and will be an important discussion thread throughout the exhibition.
Finalists selected for the exhibition will have works displayed Sept. 23 through Feb. 19, 2024 in the Wildling Museum’s first-floor gallery.
Cash prizes for first, second, and third place will be awarded at the opening reception slated for 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.
The exhibition will be juried by Nathan Vonk, owner of Sullivan Goss – An American Gallery in Santa Barbara.
All applications must be submitted through CaFÉ at www.callforentry.org to be included in the jury selection process.
The fee for entry is $35 for the first image and $20 for each additional image, with a limit of three entries per artist.
Artists new to the CaFÉ website will need to register for an account before applying for this call.