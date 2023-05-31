2023 Wildling exhibition.jpg

2019 exhibition finalist Mariah Reading, of Santa Cruz, holds up her digital photographic print in her art piece that features Channel Islands National Park.

 Contributed

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature of Solvang is accepting artwork submissions for its third annual juried exhibition tilted "California National Parks: Stories of Water."

The submission deadline is Monday, July 10.

Inspired by California's nine national parks, artists are invited to celebrate the lakes, waterfalls, dew, rain, and various forms of water that can be found in them — or evidence of a lack of water, according to exhibition organizers. 

2_2019-Exhibition_Photo-by-George-Rose.jpg

Visitors explore the Wildling’s 2019 juried exhibition "Celebrating the National Lands of California." The 2023 iteration is titled "California National Parks: Stories of Water."

