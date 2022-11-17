Solvang's Wildling Museum of Art and Nature is debt free after posting its last mortgage payment on a $1.6 million loan note owned by the Adams Legacy Foundation, allowing the 22-year-old local cultural institution to expand its offerings in the coming year.
"It’s an amazing feeling to have paid off the mortgage five years early and we’re so excited to be developing plans for the next several years to make us even more accessible and relevant to our community,” said museum Executive Director Stacey Otte-Demangate.
According to Otte-Demangate, both the Adams foundation and long-time supporters and financial contributors Judy and Jack Stapelmann were factors in the museum success in reaching the major financial milestone.
“We are so grateful to the Adams and Stapelmann families for kicking off this campaign,” she said. “Their leadership inspired the confidence of our other supporters."
The Wildling Museum, which was founded in 2000, purchased the building at 1511 Mission Drive in Solvang in 2017 with a $1.6 million loan from the Adams Legacy Foundation and after making a $1 million down payment.
The private family foundation set a 10-year timetable for repayment, a museum spokeswoman said, which resulted in a long-range planning retreat in 2012 when the board of directors set a key goal to improve the museum’s financial sustainability.
“I’m so happy to see the Wildling thriving,” said Pete Adams, founder of the Adams Legacy Foundation. “The Wildling has built a strong foundation and now can look confidently to the future. I look forward to seeing what they will do.”
With the loan fully repaid, the museum board and staff are said to be planning for its next chapter that involves expanding its educational offerings in 2023. That is said to include additional hands-on art experiences for families offered on-site, more classes, and free family Days that make the museum accessible to all.
The next sponsored Family Day is slated for Feb. 12 the spokeswoman noted.
Wildling founder Patti Jacquemain expressed her pride, reflecting back to 1997 when she and her husband, Dave, discussed the idea of forming a museum with art, with the environment as its theme.
"At that time, we had no funds, location to occupy, artwork to show, or staff to do the work. But today, looking back, I cannot express how excited I am about what we have accomplished since we opened our doors in our first location in Los Olivos in 2000," Jacquemain said. "I can proudly say we’ve come a long way to arrive at this exciting time."
