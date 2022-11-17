Wildling Museum

Solvang's Wildling Museum of Art and Nature is debt free after posting its last mortgage payment on a $1.6 million loan note owned by the Adams Legacy Foundation, allowing the 22-year-old local cultural institution to expand its offerings in the coming year.

 Contributed

Solvang's Wildling Museum of Art and Nature is debt free after posting its last mortgage payment on a $1.6 million loan note owned by the Adams Legacy Foundation, opening up a new chapter for the 22-year-old local cultural institution to expand its offerings.

"It’s an amazing feeling to have paid off the mortgage five years early and we’re so excited to be developing plans for the next several years to make us even more accessible and relevant to our community,” said museum Executive Director Stacey Otte-Demangate.

According to Otte-Demangate, both the Adams foundation and long-time supporters and financial contributors Judy and Jack Stapelmann were factors in the museum success in reaching the major financial milestone.

Wildling Museum

Wildling Museum of Art and Nature in Solvang is debt free after posting its last mortgage payment, opening up a new chapter that involves expanding its educational offerings in 2023.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0