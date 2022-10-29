A 1,030 millibar area of high pressure over the Great Basin will produce Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning on Saturday through Monday.

The condition will create cold and crisp mornings and mild afternoons under primarily clear skies. It will be time to break out the sweaters and coats as a cold front will gradually travel southward through the Central Coast on Tuesday night into Thursday.

A pattern of moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds developing during the night and morning, shifting out of the northwest and increasing to fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) levels during the afternoon will start Saturday and will continue through Monday under mostly clear skies. 

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

