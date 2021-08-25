The transportation of large wind turbine blades through the Central Coast this week has been postponed until next week, although exact dates and times have not been determined, said a Caltrans District 5 spokesman.
Oversize vehicles, escorted by California Highway Patrol units, were scheduled to haul wind turbine blades along various state highways through San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties to the Strauss Wind Energy Project under construction in the hills south of Lompoc.
The plan calls for transports to leave the Port of Stockton via Interstate 5 and arrive in San Luis Obispo County using Highway 46 East to Highway 101, then taking that south to Santa Barbara County.
The transports would leave Highway 101 at Union Valley Parkway in Santa Maria and take that to Highway 135, where they would head south onto Highway 1 to the project site during the overnight hours.
After transferring the blades onto lifter trucks, the transport vehicles would collapse in size and return along the same routes to Stockton.
The trips are expected to occur intermittently over the next three months, the spokesman said.
For more information, contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318.
For updates on state highway traffic on the Central Coast, visit the District 5 website at https//dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.