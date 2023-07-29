According to Dan Turner, director of Cal Poly's Wildland-Urban Interface Fire Institute and a retired CAL FIRE chief and business manager of the San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council, "wind is the fire boss," but it also plays the role of the "fog boss" in San Luis Obispo County's coastal areas.

When the winds blow from the northwest toward the southeast, it's likely that a marine layer with patches of mist and fog will form along the coastline, keeping the beaches pleasantly cool during the day.

If these northwesterly winds strengthen to fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) or higher levels, they can mix out the temperature inversion layer, leading to sunny skies.

John Lindsey, now retired, served as PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

