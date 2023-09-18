 Skip to main content
Winners announced in 86th annual Solvang Danish Days parade, LEGO contest

Winners of the 86th annual Solvang Danish Days parade, LEGO building competition and aebleskiver-eating contest have been announced as the three-day festival that kicked off Friday concluded Sunday.

A colorful parade of entrants filed down Mission Drive Saturday afternoon in a show of Danish pride, with the overall winner announced as "Cheeseburger in Paradise" by the Fabulous Five Families — a float produced by the Andersens, Farrises, Inemans, Beehlers and Kaufmans.

In an added tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett, the float's giant hamburger replica was joined by features including an interpretation of the vintage cast iron Ansonia clock found in downtown Solvang and numerous red and white flags representing Denmark, among other Danish add-ons.

091623 Danish Days 02.JPG
Spectators try to avoid water sprayed from the Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company float during Danish Days in Solvang on Saturday.
091623 Danish Days 03.JPG
Dancers perform during Danish Days in Solvang on Saturday.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

