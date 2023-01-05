2023 Lompoc Resolution Run

A group of eight participated in the Lompoc Parks and Rec's 2023 Resolution Run held Jan. 1 at the River Bend Multipurpose Trail.

A group of community members took to their marks at Lompoc's River Bend Multipurpose Trail to ring in a healthy new year with the town's annual Resolution Run held Jan. 1.

According to event organizers, City of Lompoc Parks and Recreation, eight individuals participated in the annual new year’s day event, including six adults and two youth under age 16.

Participants age 5 to 7 ran in the 1K, and those age 8 to 16 took part in the 3K run. Adults competed in the 5K race.

