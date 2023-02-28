022823 Highway 1 closure

Highway 1, one-half mile north of Jalama Road, was damaged by recent winter storms, resulting in a lane closure and 24/7 one-way traffic control over the next few weeks between Lompoc and US 101.

 Contributed

An emergency project to repair Highway 1, one-half mile north of Jalama Road, will result in a lane closure and 24/7 one-way traffic control over the next few weeks, according to Caltrans District 5 officials.

During that time full highway closures will be necessary to complete some of the repairs, with delays not to exceed 20 minutes. 

Travelers are encouraged to detour to State Route 246 to travel between the Lompoc area and US 101 until repairs can be made.

 

