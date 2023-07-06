The Guadalupe woman whose body was found in a vehicle near the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday has been identified.
The body of Leyva Elizabeth Oregel, 32, was found inside a vehicle in the San Ysidro District, near a border entry point, in San Diego at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Detectives in San Diego determined Oregel suffered blunt force trauma to her upper body, indicating her death was a homicide, the San Diego Police Department said.
Oregel was last seen when she left her home in Guadalupe on Saturday at around 4 p.m. Family reported that she left the home with her ex-husband German Armando Luna in a late model black Jeep Cherokee.
Oregel's body was found Tuesday in the rear of a black Jeep Tuesday.
Oregel's family said she and Luna, her ex-husband, left Saturday to clean offices in Paso Robles. She was then reported missing on Sunday.
Leyva leaves behind two young daughters, a family member said.
At 12:24 a.m. Tuesday morning, the San Diego Police Communications Center received a call reporting a body inside of a vehicle parked in a lot in the 4400 block of Camino De La Plaza in the San Ysidro neighborhood of San Diego, the department said. The location is just minutes away from a border entry point leading to Tijuana, Mexico.
"Due to unusual circumstances surrounding the death of the female and in an abundance of caution, San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene to investigate," San Diego Lt. Steve Shebloski said Tuesday.
The initial investigation into the missing female was conducted by the Guadalupe Police Department.
San Diego Police detectives are currently working with investigators from the Guadalupe Police Department and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office to determine the circumstances surrounding her disappearance from Guadalupe and how her body was found in San Diego, Shebloski said.
As of Thursday afternoon, Shebloski said homicide detectives were still gathering information in San Diego and had not named a suspect or released any information surrounding Oregel's death. More information was expected to be released Thursday night or early Friday.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.