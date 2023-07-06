Leyva Elizabeth Oregel.jpg

The body of Leyva Elizabeth Oregel, 32, was found inside a vehicle in the San Ysidro District, near a border entry point, in San Diego at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

 Contributed

The Guadalupe woman whose body was found in a vehicle near the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday has been identified.

The body of Leyva Elizabeth Oregel, 32, was found inside a vehicle in the San Ysidro District, near a border entry point, in San Diego at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Detectives in San Diego determined Oregel suffered blunt force trauma to her upper body, indicating her death was a homicide, the San Diego Police Department said.

0
0
0
0
0