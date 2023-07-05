A woman who was reported missing in Guadalupe was found dead Tuesday in San Diego, officers in San Diego said.
The woman was found dead in a vehicle Tuesday morning and San Diego detectives did determine the female suffered blunt force trauma to her upper body that indicates her death was a homicide, the San Diego Police Department said.
Detectives confirmed the woman was reported as a missing person from Guadalupe on Sunday.
At 12:24 a.m. Tuesday morning, the San Diego Police Communications Center received a call reporting what appeared to be a body inside of a vehicle parked in a lot in the 4400 block of Camino De La Plaza in the San Ysidro neighborhood of San Diego, the department said.
Officers from Southern Division were dispatched and upon arriving on the scene, they located a female that was "obviously deceased" in a parked vehicle.
"Due to unusual circumstances surrounding the death of the female and in an abundance of caution, San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene to investigate," the SDPD said in a press release.
It is still early in the investigation and little is known about the circumstances leading up to the female’s death, the department said.
The initial investigation into the missing female was conducted by the Guadalupe Police Department.
San Diego Police detectives are currently working with investigators from the Guadalupe Police Department and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office to determine the circumstances surrounding her disappearance from Guadalupe and how she was found in San Diego, the San Diego Police Department said.
The female has been identified, but her identity is being withheld pending additional family notifications. She is described as a 32-year-old Hispanic female.
An investigation is active and there is no suspect information at this time, the department said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.