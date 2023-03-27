The County of Santa Barbara Commission for Women is hosting a “Women Speak Up” Townhall on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Allan Hancock College. The event will focus on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Access (DEIA) to foster conversations among local women-centered organizations to strengthen community connections. Members of non-profit organizations and the public are invited to attend at no charge and a continental breakfast and lunch is included.
The morning program will acknowledge local organizations and their contributions to the community, followed by keynote speaker Kelly Jenkins-Pultz, the regional administrator with the Women’s Bureau of the U.S. Department of Labor. Jenkins-Pultz will share information aimed to benefit non-profit organizations in their outreach and grant proposals. Representatives from the AAUW-Santa Maria and Vandenberg Village and the League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley will discuss future legislation and the importance of voting.
A networking lunch will be followed by a panel discussing how organizations and relationships can be more supportive through the lens of DEIA. This will be followed by the opportunity for participants to have an open conversation on this topic and learn from each other.