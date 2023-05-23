A new location in the Santa Maria Town Center East mall is filled with fresh plywood and plenty of metal.

Yep. Axe throwing has officially arrived in Santa Maria.

Battle Axe is a new entertainment venue located upstairs in the Town Center mall. The facility provides participants with an exciting and unique experience: indoor battle axe throwing. The place has eight lanes and multiple axes to test one's ability.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

