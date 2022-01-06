Work is scheduled to begin Monday to repair a Highway 101 shoulder damaged as a result of the Alisal fire, a spokesman for Caltrans District 5 said.
A structural shoulder will be replaced, and damaged culverts and drainage channels will be restored along northbound Highway 101 south of Mariposa Reina, District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers said.
The northbound right-hand lane will be closed 24 hours a day for three weeks to allow the work to proceed behind a protective barrier that will include temporary striping and will accommodate bicycles, Shivers said.
Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes, he said.
John Madonna Construction of San Luis Obispo is the contractor for the $4.5 million project.
For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5 or call the District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318.