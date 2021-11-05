Find out more about hazard mitigation plan More information about the Santa Barbara County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan is available at https://readysbc.org/2021/03/19/2022mjhmpupdate/ or by calling the County Office of Emergency Management at 805-681-5526.

Wildfires, floods and debris flows were among the top hazards facing Santa Barbara County listed by participants in a virtual workshop presented Thursday night as part of an update of the Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Ways they suggested of preventing, minimizing and recovering from such disasters ranged from changing zoning and development standards to getting more individuals certified in Community Emergency Response Team training and educating residents about being prepared and how to evacuate if necessary.

Thursday’s workshop was the second to be held as part of the process to update the countywide plan, which is required every five years by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the California Office of Emergency Services.

“These workshops are really good at getting a cross section [of the public],” said retired County Fire Chief Mike Dyer, the county’s liaison for the update. “It allows people to give their input. The process is important, almost more important than the plan.”

Participants had a wide range of additional concerns that included cyberattacks, loss of electrical power, lack of evacuation centers, inadequate communication and, as experienced recently, disease pandemics, civil unrest and Highway 101 being shut down.

“[Highway] 101 closure is something we’re looking really closely at,” said Gina Sawaya of Wood Environmental, the consultant firm working on the update project.

Participants also raised the prospect of climate change increasing the frequency and intensity of wildfires, making wider swaths of hillside more susceptible to flooding, which would then cause more damaging debris flows.

Erika Leachman, the Wood Environmental lead person on the update who facilitated the workshop, said those combined impacts are something the county learned about firsthand with the December 2017 Thomas fire that denuded the hills and, when a major storm arrived, resulted in the January 2018 debris flow that devastated Montecito.

As a result, she said, such combining hazards are an important consideration in the mitigation planning.

In addition to Leachman’s overview of the process, the results of a survey of residents conducted earlier this year that drew 320 responses were provided by Sawaya.

Most respondents said the biggest hazard the county faces is wildfire, followed by drought, earthquake, power outage, utility failure, pandemic, extreme heat, flooding, oil spill, wind storm, cyberthreat, severe weather and sea level rise.

The top strategy respondents suggested for dealing with their biggest concerns was to provide outreach, education and training to prepare citizens for dealing with local disasters.

“The general trend is that [with] communication systems, people didn’t feel they were adequate,” Sawaya said of concerns raised by the survey.

Other top strategies for reducing hazards were using such natural resources as wetlands and riparian buffers, adjusting zoning laws to limit development in disaster-prone areas and improving agency coordination as well as hazard policies and programs in the most vulnerable areas.

Respondents also suggested installing more effective early warning systems, improving levees and stormwater systems, upgrading infrastructure, reinforcing critical buildings and providing more emergency shelters.

Dyer, who was involved with the last hazard mitigation plan update, said he believes this plan is far more comprehensive than the last two versions.

“In 2011, we had no drought in there,” he said of that plan’s identified hazards. “We had no climate change or sea level rise in there. Pandemic — there’s another one. We didn’t have extreme weather in there, but we’re getting more extreme weather now.

“We didn’t have manmade hazards in there either,” he added. “It was all just natural hazards. So I think these plans are getting much better.”