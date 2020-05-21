Wreckage of fatal plane crash in Orcutt removed from school grounds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The wreckage of a small plane that crashed on the Ralph Dunlap Elementary School campus in Orcutt was removed Thursday morning, but very little additional information was available from investigating agencies.

The name of the pilot, who died in the crash, has not been released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office, and no one was available at the National Transportation Safety Board to comment on the investigation.

Crash information posted on the Federal Aviation Administration website listed the aircraft as a Cirrus SR22 with the tail number N883PJ.

However, the website flightaware.com, which tracks aircraft, lists a plane with the same tail number as a Cirrus SR20 owned by West by Southwest Investments LLC of Newport Beach, that flew out of Van Nuys Airport Wednesday bound for Santa Maria Public Airport.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.