Lisa Bodrogi leads the writing workshop "Your Story Matters" at Mission Hope Cancer Center.

"Your Story Matters" is a four-month-long writer’s workshop at Mission Hope Cancer Center (MHC), which sponsors a wide variety of ongoing free classes and support groups for cancer survivors and patients.

Eight participants have embarked on a journey of self-discovery and reflection and are learning to write about their lives and experience with cancer. The process promotes psychic healing.

The workshop takes place on two Thursday a month, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and runs to the end of the year. 

