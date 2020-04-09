YMCA, school district offering free child care for health workers in Santa Maria

The child care service will be free to health workers and is available for children ages 5 through 12, although classes are limited to eight kids each and one adult due to social distancing guidelines. Licensed care will be provided by the Y staff at Rice Elementary, with a staged plan to expand as needed.

Several classrooms will be utilized as CDC-compliant spaces, where staff is trained in safety procedures such as frequent sanitization and maintaining 6 feet of separation between individuals.

All students will be provided with breakfast, lunch and Chromebook laptops for remote-learning school assignments.

Funding for such an undertaking is "exorbitantly" expensive and would cost a minimum of $300 per child each week just to break even on the program, according to Seifert.

However, the care will be provided for free after local philanthropists recognized the need and formed a consortium known as the the Emergency Child Care Fund.

The consortium includes Santa Barbara-based nonprofits Audacious Foundation, the Natalie Orfalea Foundation and financial adviser Lou Buglioli.