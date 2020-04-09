You are the owner of this article.
YMCA, school district offering free child care for health workers in Santa Maria
YMCA, school district offering free child care for health workers in Santa Maria

Free child care services will be offered at Rice Elementary starting Monday for health-care workers on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus. 

The emergency child care services will be available for critical health-care workers at Marian Regional Medical Center and Community Health Care centers through a partnership with the Santa Maria-Bonita School District and Santa Maria Valley YMCA, according to Shannon Seifert, CEO of the local YMCA.

"This current health crisis requires the full engagement of our most essential workforce," Seifert said. "It is our social responsibility to ensure that our front-line responders have a healthy and safe environment for their own children while they are taking care of all of us and our families. 

An urgent need for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-compliant child care services for health-care workers arose following the closure of local schools due to coronavirus, Seifert said. 

After schools were closed, the YMCA formed a partnership with Mark Muller and Rob Bergen from the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, which agreed to provide Rice Elementary as a space for child care services. 

The child care service will be free to health workers and is available for children ages 5 through 12, although classes are limited to eight kids each and one adult due to social distancing guidelines. Licensed care will be provided by the Y staff at Rice Elementary, with a staged plan to expand as needed. 

Several classrooms will be utilized as CDC-compliant spaces, where staff is trained in safety procedures such as frequent sanitization and maintaining 6 feet of separation between individuals. 

All students will be provided with breakfast, lunch and Chromebook laptops for remote-learning school assignments.

Funding for such an undertaking is "exorbitantly" expensive and would cost a minimum of $300 per child each week just to break even on the program, according to Seifert. 

However, the care will be provided for free after local philanthropists recognized the need and formed a consortium known as the the Emergency Child Care Fund.

The consortium includes Santa Barbara-based nonprofits Audacious Foundation, the Natalie Orfalea Foundation and financial adviser Lou Buglioli. 

The "generous" funding provided CDC-compliant child care training for Santa Maria Valley YMCA workers, who were rehired after being furloughed as a result of the coronavirus, Seifert said. 

“The Y wouldn't be able to serve in this capacity without partners like the Santa Maria-Bonita School District and the consortium without the philanthropy of Santa Barbara County," Seifert said. "This community all steps up, not any one entity."

Santa Maria Valley YMCA child care service contacts

Health workers inquiring about the child care service should contact Kelsey Apkarian at kapkarian@smvymca.org.

Essential worker employers or child care providers interesting in helping should contact Eileen Monahan at essentialchildcaresb@gmail.com.

Anyone interested in joining the Emergency Child Care Fund consortium should contact Santa Barbara County United Way CEO/President Steve Ortiz at sortiz@unitedwaysb.org.

