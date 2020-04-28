Your Cancer Answers: Importance of psychological support during COVID-19?

Question: What is the importance of psychosocial support for cancer patients and caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Psychosocial support should always be a top priority but even more so during the challenging times that COVID-19 has brought upon us. You might be thinking: what is psychosocial support?
Psychosocial support is the emotional, mental, social and spiritual support that all people need to cope with life’s challenges. Navigating a cancer journey is a difficult path and adding the COVID-19 pandemic can cause an additional layer of anxiety and uncertainty. COVID-19 has brought increased isolation and minimized options for the care we are used to.
As we face this challenge together there are ways for cancer patients and their caregivers to get the psychosocial support they need to be resilient.
Psychosocial support can start with you and how you care for yourself. Keep a routine at home and focus on getting good sleep, eating a well-balanced diet, staying hydrated and getting some exercise. Routinely practice self-help strategies that you find effective such as prayer, meditation, art, journaling or deep breathing exercises.
It is important to stay informed about COVID-19 but make sure you are getting your information from reliable sources and try not to become overwhelmed with all the details. Give yourself breaks from distressing news information. By doing these things you can feel relief from the anxiety you may be feeling.
It is important to stay connected with people because social connections are fundamental in coping. Even though there is a ‘social distancing’ rule we can find other ways to keep in touch with family, friends and loved ones. Telephone calls, social media, writing a letter or card, video chats and email can keep everyone at a safe distance while allowing us to maintain relationships.
Many support groups, church gatherings and counseling options are being offered online to help you connect while staying at home. Cancer often causes feelings of isolation and even more so with COVID-19. Remember to keep in touch with your support systems and your healthcare team.
Although all of our classes and events are on hold, if you need more psychosocial support your health care team is here for you. You can contact us at Mission Hope 805.219.HOPE (4673). Connect with a nurse navigator to discuss your health concerns and needs. A social worker can provide emotional support, refer you to counseling services and connect caregivers with available resources.
Reach out to a spiritual advisor, pastor or chaplain for spiritual support. Remind yourself each morning that COVID-19 is temporary and that we will return to our normal way of living in the days to come.
