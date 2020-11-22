Your Weekly Weather Report

Last week saw rain, this week it will be dry with crisp autumn nights and mornings with mild afternoons.

Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds will keep the marine low clouds out to sea. The clear skies will produce cold mornings and mild afternoons on Sunday with low temperatures reaching the low 40s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) and in the coastal Valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc), while high temperatures will range between mid-60 and mid- 70s throughout the Central Coast.

An upper-level trough of low-pressure will move through the Central Coast Sunday night into Monday. This system will produce fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds and partly cloudy skies with areas of marine low clouds along the coastline, but no rain.

The Santa Lucia winds will return on Tuesday with clear skies as high pressure quickly rebuilds over Central California.

A dry cold front will produce strong to gale-force northwesterly winds, variable low to mid-level clouds, increasing sea and swell and cooler temperatures on Wednesday.

Gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds will return on Thanksgiving Day through Saturday. These winds will produce mostly clear conditions with cold mornings in the inland valleys and mild afternoons throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties as high pressure builds back in the wake of the departing low-pressure system.

Initialized with multiple atmospheric and oceanic variables, the ensemble packages that typically produce a broad range of possible weather outcomes indicate dry conditions through the end of November. However, they suggest a chance of rain by the 1st week of December.