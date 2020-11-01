Your Weekly Weather Report

Much like last week, mostly clear skies will continue, but a major change in the weather pattern could develop by the end of this week.

A classic Central Coast fall weather pattern will continue through Thursday as moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds develop during the morning hours. These winds will continue to keep the marine low clouds out to sea; however, variable amounts of smoke from the Creek Fire in the central Sierra Nevada will continue to move over the Central Coast.

High pressure will kick off a Central Coast warming trend with daytime highs ranging from the upper 60s to mid-70s along the coast to the mid-80s to the low-90s in the coastal (Santa Maria and Lompoc) and inland (Santa Ynez,) valleys through Thursday. Monday is expected to warmest day. The warm days will be accompanied by mild to cool mornings, with some of the sheltered coastal valleys possibly dropping into the low 40s at the coldest times. A few areas of dense fog cloud develop during the night in the inland valleys.

A cold front is expected to impact the Central Coast on Friday through next Sunday. This system will produce gale-force northwesterly winds, cooler temperatures and a chance of precipitation. The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) model is advertising rain for the Central Coast on Friday through Saturday, while the NOAA’s Global Forecast System (GFS) model keeps the rain confined to the Sierra Nevada and the Northern California mountains. Remember, these long-range models are subject to a great deal of change......stay tuned.