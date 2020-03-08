Your weekly weather report

Since late January, the Eastern Pacific high has been firmly anchored off the West Coast and produced a dry spell. In fact, it’s been one of the longest mid-winter droughts since rainfall records have been kept.

Late last week, the Eastern Pacific high moved westward toward the International Date Line, opening the door to a series of low-pressure systems that will produce increasing clouds, southerly winds and rain.

An upper-level trough has produced mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers through Sunday morning. Most areas are expected to receive between 0.10 and 0.25 of an inch of rain.

A break in the rain is forecast for Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

However, the break from wet weather will be brief, as a cutoff low-pressure system is expected to move southward along the Central Coast and produce increasing southerly winds and periods of rain later Monday through Wednesday.

Accumulated precipitation through Wednesday will range from 0.75 to 2.25 inches, with the elevated terrain the along coastline getting higher amounts.

Temperatures are expected to warm behind the system, with thermometers climbing to above average.