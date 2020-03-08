Your weekly weather report

Since late January, the Eastern Pacific high has been firmly anchored off the West Coast and produced a dry spell. In fact, it’s been one of the longest mid-winter droughts since rainfall records have been kept.
Late last week, the Eastern Pacific high moved westward toward the International Date Line, opening the door to a series of low-pressure systems that will produce increasing clouds, southerly winds and rain.
An upper-level trough has produced mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers through Sunday morning. Most areas are expected to receive between 0.10 and 0.25 of an inch of rain.
A break in the rain is forecast for Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.
However, the break from wet weather will be brief, as a cutoff low-pressure system is expected to move southward along the Central Coast and produce increasing southerly winds and periods of rain later Monday through Wednesday.
Accumulated precipitation through Wednesday will range from 0.75 to 2.25 inches, with the elevated terrain the along coastline getting higher amounts.
Temperatures are expected to warm behind the system, with thermometers climbing to above average.
Mostly dry weather, with a chance of a few scattered rain showers, is expected Thursday and Friday, with temperatures remaining seasonably warm.
The long-range models suggest another weather system may move through the Central Coast next weekend, with the possibility of additional precipitation. Details on strength and timing remain extremely unclear.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
50/66 49/61 47/66 46/68 45/67 46/66 47/67
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
43/64 44/63 42/66 41/71 41/70 39/69 40/67
Lompoc Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
49/65 47/62 45/66 44/69 44/68 45/67 45/67
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean waters will range from 56 to 58 degrees through Friday.
Surf Report
A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly, 310-degree, deep-water swell, with an 8- to 12-second period, is forecast along our coastline Sunday into Wednesday.
Combined with the northwesterly swell will be 4- to 6-foot southerly, 195-degree, shallow-water seas, with a 4- to 7-second period, Monday through Wednesday.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tip
Rain after a dry period releases oil, grease and rubber dust that has accumulated on roadways, creating slippery conditions. Driving too fast is the No. 1 cause of traffic accidents on wet days.
Tragically over the years, such first responders as California Highway Patrol officers, firefighters, Caltrans highway workers and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. line crews have been hit by vehicles. So please, “Slow for the Cone Zone.”
One of the most significant hazards for workers along highways is motorists who do not exercise caution while driving through work zones.
John Lindsey is Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.