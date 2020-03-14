Your Weekly Weather Report

After weeks of springlike weather, a series of cold-weather storms will impact the Central Coast this week.
An intense and cold upper-level low-pressure, 530 decameters system will slowly drift southward down the coast of California on Sunday through Wednesday. The system will bring gusty southerly winds, widespread rain, heavy mountain snow and seasonally cold temperatures throughout the Central Coast.
High temperatures will struggle to climb into the upper 50s this week. Total rainfall amounts from Sunday into Wednesday will range between 2 and 4 inches. Snow elevations are expected to drop to around 2,500 to 3,000 feet, with moderate to heavy snowfall over portions of the Sierra Nevada and Tehachapi Mountains.
The long-range models indicate a brief break in the wet weather around Thursday as this upper-level low-pressure system finally moves away from our region. Nevertheless, another wet-weather system is favored to impact most of California later Friday into the weekend, potentially bringing another round of widespread and heavy precipitation.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
48/56 43/56 41/57 41/60 45/62 48/60 45/59
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
42/56 38/55 35/58 35/61 38/61 39/60 36/58
Lompoc Temperatures
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
44/56 40/56 38/57 39/60 44/62 44/60 43/59
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean waters will range from 56 to 58 degrees through Friday.
Surf Report
A 4- to 6-foot west-northwesterly, 285-degree, deep-water swell, with a 5- to 11-second period, is forecast along our coastline Sunday into Thursday.
Combined with that swell will be 2- to 4-foot southerly, 185-degree, shallow-water seas through the same period. Increasing southerly seas are forecast Friday into the weekend.
A high-energy westerly swell may arrive along our coastline March 22 through 26.
A 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere swell, with a 20- to 22-second period, will arrive Sunday, building to 1 to 3 feet, with an 18- to 20-second period, Monday into Tuesday.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tip
With wet weather expected to continue, here are some storm safety tips.
• If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it and keep yourself and others away. Call 911 immediately, then notify Pacific Gas and Electric Co. toll-free at 800-743-5002.
• During a power outage, use battery-operated flashlights, not candles due to the risk of fire. If you must use candles, keep them away from drapes, lampshades and small children. Do not leave candles unattended.
• Customers with generators should make sure they are properly installed by a licensed electrician in a well-ventilated area. Improperly installed generators pose a significant danger to crews working on power lines.
• If you experience an outage, unplug or turn off all electrical appliances to avoid overloading circuits and to prevent fire hazards when power is restored. Simply leave a single lamp on to alert you when power returns. Turn your appliances back on one at a time when conditions return to normal.
• For the latest information on power restoration, customers can call PG&E’s outage information line toll-free at 800-743-5002. Updates are also available through our Electric Outage Map online. Customers can also log-in to their account and sign up to receive outage alerts through email, text or phone. Visit www.pge.com/stormsafety for more information.
John Lindsey is Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.