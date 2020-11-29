You have permission to edit this article.
Your Weekly Weather Report

This photo from John Lindsey shows clear conditions from the Diablo Canyon Lands southward. Visible are the Guadalupe Dunes, Point Sal, the Vandenberg Air Force Base launch complexes and Point Arguello.

 John Lindsey, Contributor

Like last week, the Eastern Pacific High off the California coastline will continue to block any low-pressure systems from approaching the Central Coast through this week. Consequently, dry weather will persist.  

The night and morning Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds will continue to produce clear skies with cold mornings in the inland and coastal valleys and mild afternoons throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties as high pressure builds over Central California through Tuesday. 

Persistent moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) northwesterly winds are forecast Wednesday through Thursday which should allow marine low clouds with areas fog along to develop the coastline during the night and morning.

Clear skies will return by Friday as the offshore winds redevelop.

The long-range models are not showing any signs of rainfall through the second week of December. Any storm that does manage to break down the high-pressure ridge will be weak and likely produce little, if any rainfall.

Santa Maria Temperatures

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun

38/74 42/70 41/72 42/72 40/70 41/69 42/70

Santa Ynez Temperatures

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun

34/73 35/75 39/76 39/75 38/74 38/73 38/73

Lompoc Temperatures

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun

36/72 36/69 40/70 38/70 39/71 41/72 40/68

Seawater Temperatures

Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 55 degrees through Saturday.

Surf Report

Sunday's 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (305-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 15-second period) is forecast along our coastline through Monday morning. A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (315-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 18-second period) will arrive Monday afternoon and night, increasing to 7 to 9 feet (with 7- to 17-second period) on Tuesday.

A 961 mb storm with hurricane-force winds is forecast to develop in the Gulf of Alaska today. A very-long period northwesterly swell from this intense low-pressure system will  reach the Central Coast on Wednesday at 5- to 7-feet (with a 22- to 25-second period), increasing to 7- to 9-feet (with an 18 to 20-second period) on Thursday into Friday.

This Week’s PG&E Safety Tip

This week’s long-period waves will produce rip currents, and sneaker waves and present possibly dangerous conditions along the beaches. Remember, never turn your back on the ocean.

John Lindsey mug shot

Lindsey

John Lindsey is Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

