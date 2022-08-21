Lompoc High School will host the California Freedom Summer youth leadership conference on Saturday, Aug. 27, when students can engage in public speaking, register to vote and attend workshops on college readiness.
“COVID-19 has had a disparate impact in the city of Lompoc, youth being some of the most impacted,” said conference organizer Eder Gaona-Macedo. "Conferences like this allow students to reengage in community while also building important life skills to fulfill their fullest potential."
Conference participants will receive a free T-shirt, lanyard, lunch and an opportunity to win prizes that include an iPad, iPod, gift cards and more.
Efforts by the research center were sparked by low civic engagement numbers among young people aged 18 to 34.
The larger project is composed of a 2-unit independent study and ethnic studies coursework in which students learn about voter rights, voter engagement and gain leadership skills.
So far, 114 young people throughout the state have taken the course and, of those, eight were Lompoc students who successfully completed the coursework while they were concurrently enrolled at Hancock College.
The conference is slated for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 at Lompoc High School, 515 W. College Ave.
