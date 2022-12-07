The Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society tonight is cosponsoring an evening lecture, "Acorn Boom or Bust?," featuring California zoologist, researcher, and acorn woodpecker expert Dr. Walt Koenig.
The in-person discussion is slated for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, and will also be accessible via Zoom.
Koenig will discuss his work with the California Acorn Survey, a statewide effort to quantify patterns of acorn production by California oaks. The study helps scientists to better understand how trees synchronize their reproductive efforts and familial traits to effectively produce acorns that both trees and animals depend on.