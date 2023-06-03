Michaela Jamison was crowned rodeo queen during Friday night’s second performance of the 80th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.
A packed Unocal Event Center cheered for all six of the 2023 queen hopefuls as Peter Sterling, president of the Elks Recreation Committee and longtime queen competition committee chairman, introduced each of them before announcing Jamison as this year’s queen for raising $525,801 to win the crown.
“I’m so excited – overwhelmed,” said Jamison, moments after accepting her crown. “It was a tough six weeks. I can’t believe I won. This is a dream come true.”
The six queen candidates worked hard during their six-week fundraising efforts. Jamison topped the field.
“It was just a spectacular campaign,” said Sterling. “They are all great young women. They all worked so very hard every day and we’re proud of all of them – every one of them is special.”
The young women raised more than $890,000 this year.
“Sweet 16,” said Sterling. “That $890,000 means we’ve now raised more than $16 million – that is really sweet – since we began the queen program and the biggest benefit is yet to come – that money goes straight back to the community.”
Jamison represented VTC Enterprises a local non-profit organization that helps people with disabilities.
“My family and I got involved with VTC in 2015 and we got involved right away with their queen candidate. I was just eight years old then and ever since it’s been my dream to run for Elks Rodeo Queen,” said Jamison. “And VTC helps people, that’s what they do. They help people get jobs and live a better life.
“The queen competition is something close to my heart. I love fundraising money for the community. All the money goes back to VTC to enrich their programs and make people’s lives better.”
The other candidates were Brisa Lopez, representing the Cuyama Valley Exchange Club; Adrena Mercedes Longoria, representing the Northern Santa Barbara County United Way; Paige Beal, representing Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis; Justine Elizabeth Lopez, representing Kiwanis of Guadalupe; and Courtney Lauderdale, representing the Black Student Union.
Friday night marked the end of Rylie Halsell’s one-year reign as Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen.
Halsell was on hand to pass the torch, and the queen’s crown to Jamison.
“I’ve had a great year as the Elks Rodeo Queen. I’ve loved every minute of it,” said Halsell. “I am excited to crown a new queen. I’ve had my year and now it’s time for someone new.”