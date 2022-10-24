Nine Custody Deputies Graduate from Allan Hancock College

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the graduation of nine sheriff’s custody deputies from the Allan Hancock CORE Custody Deputy Academy in Lompoc on Monday.

The graduates received their certificates of completion at a formal ceremony held at the Allan Hancock College Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

The graduates completed a comprehensive California Standards and Training for Corrections with 243 hours of instruction. Some of the instruction included emergency planning in a custody facility, report writing, ethics, investigation procedures, classification of inmates, contraband detection, arrest and control, physical training and direct supervision training.

