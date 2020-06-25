Letters to the Editor: WAMBO!, Election hinges on 2016's no-show voters, Learn from history, don't destroy it

When about 40% of voters still approve of him despite everything, we see our generation is not made of the same stuff as Tom Brokaw's Greatest Generation, who fought to preserve the values expressed on the Statue of Liberty.

That not too far from half of us persist in supporting this immoral, unethical man who's desecrated a formerly revered Office of the Presidency of the United States tells us we are no longer the proud Democracy that the world has looked up to as the finest example of rule by the people.

The survival of the Democracy he's tried to destroy with his cries of "fake news," and in other ways, depends on the existence of a residue of intelligent, humane, and politically aware voters who did not show up in 2016, who will bestir themselves in November and cast their votes against this by far the worst President in history.

Jack Miles

Santa Maria

Learn from history, don't destroy it

In a recent editorial you said "Hitler was a major player in American history. Would you tolerate his statue in your hometown?"