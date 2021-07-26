COVID-19 test positivity rates in Santa Barbara County have risen drastically over the past month, with the majority of positive cases appearing among unvaccinated residents.
According to data from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, 6.4% of recent COVID-19 tests have yielded a positive result — an increase from 2.1% at the beginning of July.
County health officials have noted much higher rates of COVID-19 among unvaccinated residents than those who are vaccinated, with the most recent county data indicating a case rate of 5.8 per 100,000 people among the unvaccinated versus 1.1 among the vaccinated.
With the recent increase in cases showing no signs of slowing, county Health Officer Dr. Ansorg said he expects it to grow into another surge similar to that of last summer.
"In Santa Barbara County, an unvaccinated person is 15 times more likely to get infected and fall ill from COVID-19 compared to if they were vaccinated. The new surge is truly a wave of unvaccinated people falling ill and spreading the virus to others," Ansorg said.
Over the July 24-25 weekend, 128 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Santa Barbara County, followed by 47 new cases on Monday.
Of the 128 weekend cases, 80 were reported Saturday followed by 48 on Sunday, according to county public health data.
Active COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County totaled 323 as of Monday, an increase of 111% from the two-week average.
County vaccination rates are only now reaching the threshold officials hoped to meet at the beginning of the month, with just under 70% of eligible residents having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Monday, 61.3% of eligible residents are considered fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 vaccines are free and available to all residents age 12 and up, regardless of vaccination status. To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.