Santa Ynez Valley Edward Jones offices accepting canned food, coat, toy donations

The Jewish philosopher and scholar Maimonides has written about giving to others. He declared that no one is exempt from charity or giving. However, he also wrote that there are eight degrees of giving...
SMBSD Food Drive 7.JPG
SMBSD Food Drive 1.JPG
SMBSD Food Drive 6.JPG
SMBSD Food Drive 5.JPG
SMBSD Food Drive 4.JPG
SMBSD Food Drive 3.jpg
SMBSD Food Drive 2 .JPG
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Santa Barbara County's COVID-19 case rate hit 7.1 per 100,000 people as of Monday, rising into purple-tier territory and moving the county back into the state's most restrictive phase. Neighboring San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties also moved backward to purple.
The five leaders named, Anthony Vickery, 21, Kongie Richardson, Keith Joseph, 24, Raelyn Person, 23, and Jason Bryson, were responsible for organizing one of Lompoc's largest demonstrations for social justice following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died after a Caucasian police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes on Memorial Day.
Officers are being deployed on enhanced enforcement patrols along highways 101, 1, 154, 246 and 192, as well as such problem roadways as Ballard Canyon Road, looking for drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs, speeding, making unsafe turns and passing unsafely, the spokesman said.
Although Mosby said he will not drive the town forward, he vows to keep watch over city spending and budgets, job growth, and rally for the betterment of local roadways and parks, as well as advocate for better water quality, among other important issues.
Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect in an attempted homicide of a police officer and carjacking that took place Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of East Grant Street.
While the city Lompoc's recreation facilities remain closed to the public, some programming has resumed with limited capacity, including outdoor classes, swimming at the Lompoc Aquatic Center and passport services by appointment.