A Lompoc teenager was shot and killed Friday night at a large gathering of vehicles in a vacant lot in Santa Maria.

Santa Maria police said a 14-year-old boy from Lompoc was fatally shot and a 21-year-old Guadalupe man suffered non-life-threatening injuries from gunshots at a car meetup on South Bradley road.

A suspect has not been identified by police and detectives believe numerous witnesses that were in the area left without police contact and need to be interviewed, Lt. Daniel Rios said.

0
0
0
2
1