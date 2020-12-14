Local DMVs temporarily suspend behind-the-wheel driving tests

DVM offices in Santa Barbara County have temporarily suspended behind-the-wheel driving tests until at least Dec. 28 as part of a statewide effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

While tests for commercial and noncommercial drivers have been suspended, motorcycle tests will continue to be administered, according to DMV Director Steve Gordon.

“Behind-the-wheel drive tests require two people to share space in one vehicle and — while we have made numerous changes to safeguard the testing process — the current surge in COVID-19 cases presents increased risk to both parties,” Gordon said. “While our field offices remain open to serve the public, we hope customers will first go online to take care of their DMV needs.”

Customers with scheduled appointments in the next two weeks will be notified of test cancellations. Tests will automatically be rescheduled for a later date by the DMV.

DMV field offices remain open for appointments and walk-ins based on availability. Those who visit the office are required to wear a face covering, practice physical distancing and have their temperature checked.

Customers can conduct some DMV services online, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Go to dmv.ca.gov/portal/dmv-online/

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.

