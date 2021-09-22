The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 49 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths from the illness, both of Santa Maria residents, on Wednesday.
Still-infectious COVID-19 cases in the county now total 471, according to county public health data.
One of the residents whose death was confirmed Wednesday was between the ages of 30 and 49, and the other was between the ages of 50 and 69, according to county data.
In total, 499 Santa Barbara County residents are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, including 184 in Santa Maria.
As of Wednesday, 52 county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 13 in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
All residents age 12 and up are encouraged to get vaccinated to prevent against severe illness and death COVID-19, particularly with the rise of the highly contagious delta variant.
COVID-19 vaccinations are free and available to all residents 12 or older, regardless of documentation or health insurance status.
To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.