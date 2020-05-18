Next stop for Pioneer Valley softball standout Monique Gomez: Dakota Wesleyan University

After a fruitful softball career at Pioneer Valley High School, Monique Gomez's softball playing days — and education — will continue at Dakota Wesleyan University.
Dakota Wesleyan is an NAIA program and competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Dakota Wesleyan officials thought highly enough of Gomez that the school awarded her its $21,000 Randall Scholarship, according to emails from Gomez and Pioneer Valley Athletic Director Jeff Monteiro.
"I am the first softball player to do so, and I am so grateful and blessed," Gomez wrote in her email.
With a little extra time on our hands, we are taking a look into the past of prep sports on the Central Coast. Our sports staff has been going…
"I'm very excited to have the opportunity to be able to start the next chapter in my life at Dakota Wesleyan University," said Gomez.
"Not only will I be able to continue my softball career with a fantastic program and group of people, but I will have the unique opportunity to earn not only my Bachelor's but also my Master's degree in athletic training as well."
To qualify for the Randall Scholarship, a student must carry a 3.5 GPA, have scored a 24 on the ACT and a 1,090 on the SAT and "must meet certain leadership/service qualifications," according to a university statement.
The statement said the scholarship is worth $21,000 per year and is renewable for 10 semesters if the recipient remains in good standing at the school.
Gomez, a four-year varsity starter at second base and shortstop for the Panthers, will be playing for some family bragging rights during her career with the Tigers.
Senior Spotlight Series: Profiles of area nominees for Athlete of the Year and Student Athlete of the Year
Our 'Senior Spotlight' series is aimed at highlighting senior student-athletes who have had their final year of high school disrupted by the c…
"By continuing my softball career at DWU, I will have the opportunity to play against my sister, whose school is also part of the GPAC, so that is one of the things I look forward to doing the most," Gomez said in her email.
"I'll be happy to know family is near."
Gomez had a rough year at the plate her freshman year, then her hitting gradually improved. Through early season stats, Gomez was hitting .350 her sophomore year and .438 her junior year.
The Panthers were sitting at 2-3 in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the rest of Pioneer Valley's season. No team stats were entered for those five games.
Senior Spotlight: Inspired by an episode of Grey's Anatomy, St. Joseph tennis standout decides to study biology at UCSB
“To be honest, when I was watching Grey’s Anatomy, there was an episode where they were fitting people for prosthetics,” and that is what Brickey decided she eventually wants to do.
“I really want to help people and that would be a great way to do it,” she said.
Schools statewide closed in March because of the pandemic. On April 3, the CIF state office formally announced that all spring sports post-season events were cancelled.
The last sports events on the Central Coast took place on March 13.
Gomez played travel ball, for the Phenom Organization.
"...This next step in my life would not have been possible had it not been for my high school and travel coaches of the Phenom Organization. They played big roles in helping me get to where I am today," said Gomez.
She thanked others.
"...My parents are who started it all for me," Gomez wrote in the email. "My mom driving me to all my tournaments and always there to support me, and my dad who put in countless hours along with me from the garage to the softball field to help me train and get better.
"To them, I am forever grateful."
Amid coronavirus pandemic, Olympic Trials qualifier Parker Reynolds finally has some water to train in
Olympics hopeful Parker Reynolds, amid the COVD-19 pandemic, has finally found some water to train in.
The water is just not in a pool.
Gomez wrote, "Lastly, I thank my coaches at DWU for reaching out to me and making it possible for me to continue every softball player's dream of playing at the next level.
"I'm happy to know that my hard work, not only in the classroom but on the field as well, has been a big payoff."
Dakota Wesleyan's 2020 softball team was sitting at 8-13 before the remainder of collegiate spring sports was called off because of the pandemic. The Tigers' last game was March 12.
Central Coast Classic Series: We look back at some the biggest games in the area's history
With a little extra time on our hands, we are taking a look into the past of prep sports on the Central Coast. Our sports staff has been going through our archives searching for photos and stories highlighting some of the most pivotal games area teams have played over the last two decades.
You can support the hard work of our local sports team by signing up for a News+ Membership.
Six games in, the Santa Maria High School football team's 2017 season wasn't going very well. After a solid 2-1 start, the Saints had lost thr…
The score was tied at the 2:34 mark of the second overtime period of this 2017 title game when Santa Ynez freshman Emily Cunningham uncorked a…
Central Coast Classic: Righetti baseball wasn't sure what to expect after moving to the Central Section last season. They found out they certainly belonged in the top division.
The Righetti baseball team’s first playoff game in the CIF Central Section, in 2019, was a success. It was a success because Ryan Delgado gues…
The Saints ended a major drought in 2017. For the first time in 60 years, Santa Maria High School captured a baseball championship.
For the third consecutive time, the Arroyo Grande girls water polo team was involved in a tight CIF Southern Section Division 4 championship g…
Cameron Walker had at least the most decorated career a Righetti High School basketball player has ever had. Walker was all-everything before …
The St. Joseph boys basketball team was riding high in 2016. Then along came No. 4 Playa del Rey St. Bernard and their dynamic senior point gu…
St. Joseph launched 36 shots in the 2011 Division 3 championship game of the CIF State Girls Basketball Tournament at Power Balance Pavilion i…
He was an All-Western State conference point guard during his freshman season, and Shane Carney’s Hancock College basketball career was rollin…
To get to the state capital to play for a state championship in 2011, the St. Joseph girls basketball team first had to get past the team that…
Central Coast Classic: St. Joseph girls win tight regional semi at Orange Lutheran en route to state title in 2011
The 2011 St. Joseph girls basketball team had state title aspirations. To get to the state title game, however, the Knights had to get to the …
As Santa Ynez doubles players Bianca Capasso and Kylie Petersen we’re waking off the court following a well-earned 6-4 win to complete a three…
Santa Maria High School boys soccer coach Al Garcia made his players a deal in 2005. Win a CIF Southern Section divisional championship and he…
The Hancock College men’s basketball team won the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) State Tournament in 1974. The Bull…
Hard-throwing Righetti senior right-hander Katie Chenault was the Santa Maria Times All-Area MVP in 2013, and she showed all of that when her …
Central Coast Classic: Santa Maria football's thrilling road win at South El Monte in CIF semifinals
In 2017, a Santa Maria football team qualified for a sectional divisional championship football game for the first time this century. To get t…
Current professional marathoner Jordan Hasay had a lot of huge moments when she ran for Mission College Prep High School. One of the biggest f…
As time was winding down in this 2001 third-round California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern Cal playoff game at Hanco…
On July 5, 2011, the Cassidys formally adopted two biologically unrelated youngsters in Ethiopia who would eventually become Leza and Hosanna …
Bidding to become the first Santa Maria football team ever to beat a Pioneer Valley squad, the Saints held a slight third-quarter lead in this…
In order for the Hancock College football team to earn its second consecutive bowl win, all Bulldogs quarterback Matt Garcia had to do was lit…
The Lompoc Braves went 1-9 in 2009, playing in the tough PAC 7 League with the big schools in the area under legendary coach Robin Luken.
Santa Ynez High School had fielded many fine baseball teams before 2014 — and the the last time a Santa Ynez baseball team had made it to a se…
Righetti senior right-hander Matt Sauer had an ERA of just over 1 going into this 2017 CIF Southern Section Division 3 semifinal, and it figur…
It really was all about the finish for veteran Valley Christian Academy coach Stan Bickley's girls basketball team when they played for the CI…
There are many debates to be had on things concerning the Central Coast. However, there's one topic that, frankly, is not up for discussion. T…
Jeff McNeil played in the All-Star Game Tuesday night. Yes. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game. The Midsummer Classic. He went 0-for-1 in t…
Mark. Brunell. The most successful NFL player from Santa Maria.
From the Vault: Remembering Danny Duffy's days at Cabrillo and his journey all the way to the majors
The Kansas City Royals will kick off their 2019 season a week from today with a home set against the Chicago White Sox. For the first time si…
If you grew up or lived in Santa Maria any time from the 1980s through the early 2000s you were more than likely aware that MLB star Robin Ven…
Senior Spotlight Series: Profiles of area nominees for Athlete of the Year and Student Athlete of the Year
Our 'Senior Spotlight' series is aimed at highlighting senior student-athletes who have had their final year of high school disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. The athletes featured here were their school's nominee for Athlete of the Year or Student Athlete of the Year for the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table's end-of-year banquet that has been canceled due to the outbreak.
Senior Spotlight: Christian Morin, with a big assist from his dad, thrived as a student, athlete at Pioneer Valley
Christian Morin carries at 3.96 GPA at Pioneer Valley. He played "the big three" football, basketball and baseball, during his time there.
Most successful athletes have at least one thing in common — remarkable peripheral vision. Cabrillo High School senior Antoinette Terrones has…
William Jin was a mainstay for an Orcutt Academy boys tennis team that made it to the CIF Central Section divisional semifinals last year and …
Senior Spotlight: Cabrillo's Jeremy Hicks may not be done with basketball just yet as he prepares to head to Azusa Pacific
Azusa Pacific, Jeremy Hicks decided, has several things going for it. Thus, that is where the Cabrillo High School senior Male Scholar Athlete…
Before his high school career at Santa Maria High School started, current SMHS senior Gilberto Mora set three goals for himself.
Cal Poly has a sound reputation as an agricultural school. Orcutt Academy senior Karli Lundberg hopes to go into the agricultural field. She a…
When it came down to where she will continue her education and athletic career, Santa Ynez High School senior Quincy Valle was in decision-mak…
Senior Spotlight: St. Joseph's Richard Gonzalez caps off big senior wrestling season with state tournament appearance
St. Joseph senior Richard Gonzalez made sure his final high school year of wrestling would be his most fruitful one. The four-year high school…
As far as where to go to continue his education, Lompoc High School senior Oscar Rojas figured Yale had an unbeatable combination. “Ever since…
After playing four years of baseball at St. Joseph High School, the last two (well, counting a truncated senior season) on the varsity, Aden A…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!