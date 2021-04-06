Nick Martinez, Santa Maria JR

At Santa Maria High, Nick Martinez continued his stellar spring, catching two more touchdown passes to bump his season total to five.

Martinez also forced another fumble and is the Saints' leading tackler on the season.

This is Martinez's second nomination.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.