You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nick Martinez, Santa Maria JR

Nick Martinez, Santa Maria JR

040221 Atas SMHS 14.JPG
Buy Now

Nick Martinez, left, celebrates with teammate Larry Vea, Jr. after Martinez forced a fumble in Friday's 35-0 win over Atascadero.

At Santa Maria High, Nick Martinez continued his stellar spring, catching two more touchdown passes to bump his season total to five.

Martinez also forced another fumble and is the Saints' leading tackler on the season.

This is Martinez's second nomination.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News