Nick Martinez, Santa Maria JR

At Santa Maria High, Nick Martinez continued his stellar spring, catching two more touchdown passes to bump his season total to five.
Martinez also forced another fumble and is the Saints' leading tackler on the season.
This is Martinez's second nomination.
