Nick Sauer named head basketball coach at Righetti

Nick Sauer will be coaching basketball at the same place he played his high school basketball.
Sauer was hired earlier this week as Righetti’s new boys varsity basketball coach. He will take over for veteran coach Kevin Barbarick who stepped down after his second stint as the Warriors’ coach.
Barbarick is Righetti’s athletic director.
Sauer will be a full time special education teacher at Righetti. He played varsity ball at power forward for two years for Barbarick before graduating in 2010.
“We went pretty far in the playoffs that year,” said Sauer.
“I went through the freshman and JV programs, then I played varsity,” said Nick Sauer whose younger brother, Matt, was a second-round New York Yankees draft pick in 2017.
Matt Sauer is recovering from Tommy John Surgery.
Besides playing four years of basketball at Righetti, Nick Sauer played four years of baseball, including the last two at the varsity level in both sports.
Nick Sauer will be stepping into the uptempo Righetti style he was familiar with as a player with a firm grounding as a coach.
“I’ve coached with the Righetti JV basketball program the last five years,” Nick said.
It may be awhile before he can meet with his new players in person. The Santa Maria Joint Unified School District delayed bringing athletes back on campus for conditioning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Northern Santa Barbara County semifinals are set.
Sauer said the Righetti teaching job will be his first with a Clear teaching credential.
“I got my credential through Brandman University,” he said. “I taught special education at Lompoc Valley Middle School the last two years with an emergency credential.”
If Righetti opens the 2020-21 school year with strictly online learning, Sauer said that won’t faze him as a teacher.
“I taught an online program at Lompoc Valley Middle School, so I’m familiar with it,” he said.
Schools nationwide went online last March in the midst of the pandemic.
Sauer has been drawn toward working with students with special needs for awhile.
“My mom runs a day care out of her house and a kid who was diagnosed with autism, and has cerebral palsy, was in (the day care program),” said Nick Sauer.
“I was really involved with Special Olympics when I was at Tabor College, and that was when I really got into (working with students with special needs).
Sauer played basketball for two years at Cuesta College before moving on to NAIA Tabor College.
Tabor College is a private, Mennonite liberal arts school in Hillsboro, Kansas.
“I played for two years there and coached for one,” said Sauer. “I got nearly a full basketball scholarship to go there.”
Sauer graduated from Tabor with an undergraduate degree in physical education and health.
He said he was drawn to Tabor because “I wanted to experience something different.”
His days at Tabor certainly gave Sauer that benefit.
“I lived through a whole season of snow. I’m pretty easy going, so it really wasn’t much of an adjustment for me.”
His next coaching experience, with the Righetti boys basketball varsity, will be with a program Sauer is thoroughly familiar with.
No. 1 Toa Taua vs. No. 5 Mike McCoy
Toa Taua's career stats
Rushing: 501 carries, 4,612 yards, 73 TDs
Receiving: 13 catches, 151 yards, 1 TD
Defense: 193 total tackles (138 solo), 16 TFLs; 8.5 sacks; 2 INTs, 2 fumble recoveries, 5 forced fumbles
College: Mountain West Freshman of the Year at Nevada; entering junior season
Santa Ynez' Mike McCoy scrambles away from St. Joseph's Christian Tullos during their Nov. 4, 2016 game.
Mike McCoy's career stats:
Passing: 141 for 251 for 2,524 yards, 23 TDs, 14 INTs
Rushing: 123 carries, 1,091 yards, 13 TDs
Receiving: 33 catches, 510 yards, 5 TDs
All-purpose: 2,488 yards
Defense: 90 tackles (56 solo), 5 TFLs; 11 INTs, 21 pass breakups, 205 INT return yards
Kicking: 103 kickoffs for 4,071 yards, 23 TBs; 90 punts, 2,998 yards, 18 inside 20
Returns: 32 kickoff returns 682 yards, TD
Scoring: 21 TDs scored, 108 kick points; 9 for 11 on field goals, long of 48; 81 for 85 on PATs
College: Set to play at Hancock
Vote: No. 1 Toa Taua vs. No. 5 Mike McCoy
No. 2 Lavon Coleman vs. No. 3 Caleb Thomas
Lavon Coleman's career stats:
Rushing: 492 carries, 3,577 yards, 44 TDs
Receiving: 8 catches, 111 yards
All-purpose: 4,066 yards
Defense: 10 tackles; 1 sack; 1 INT
Scoring: 48 total TDs.
College: Starred at running back at the University of Washington, topping 2,000 career yards.
Note: 2011 All-Area MVP.
Caleb Thomas' career stats:
Defense: 103 total tackles (86 solo), 21 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, INT.
College: Red-shirted last year at Tulane.
Note: 2018 All-Area MVP.
Vote: No. 2 Lavon Coleman vs. No. 3 Caleb Thomas
No. 8 Nick Kimball vs. No. 4 Garrett Owens
Nick Kimball's career stats:
Receiving: 88 catches, 1,812 yards, 31 TDs (21 TD catches in 2014)
Defense: 35 total tackles, 3 INTs
College: Played at Hancock and the University of LaVerne.
Notes: 2014 All-Area MVP had 1,240 yards in receptions, and 21 touchdowns, as he helped lead Nipomo to the Southern Section Northwest championship. Also made 35 tackles that year.
Garrett Owen's career stats:
Rushing: 371 yards, 4 TDs
Receptions: 90 for 1,363 yards, 12 TDs
Defense: 161 total tackles (149 solo), 10 interceptions
Kicking: 134 touchbacks on 174 kickoffs; averaged over 35 yards on 61 career punts; 23 for 36 on FGs; 118 for 124 on PATs; Made 57-yard field goal.
College: Kicked at Oregon State/Iowa State. Made 32 of his 45 career field goal attempts at Oregon State, with a long of 50. As a Cyclone, Owens was good on 17 of 22 FGs with a long of 45.
Vote: No. 8 Nick Kimball vs. No. 4 Garrett Owens
No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 3 Bradley Mickey
Patrick Laird's career stats:
Rushing: 4,551 yards rushing, 50 TDs (3,117 yards rushing, 32 TDs as senior)
College: Played running back at Cal.
Note: Currently on Miami Dolphins' roster. Only area player to score an NFL TD last decade.
Bradley Mickey's career stats:
Passing: 1 for 1, 26 yards, TD
Rushing: 132 carries, 1,244 yards, 15 TDs
Receiving: 82 catches, 1,106 yards, 9 TDs
All-purpose: 3,484 yards
Defense: 205 total tackles (129 solo), 3 TFLs; 21 career INTs for 284 yards, 38 passes defensed, 3 fumble recoveries, 4 forced fumbles
Scoring: 31 total TDs.
College: Saw significant playing time in the Cal Poly secondary the past two years.
Notes: 2015 All-Area MVP.
Vote: No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 3 Bradley Mickey
Player of the Decade matchups set for regional semifinals
One round of action in and there's already been a top seed eliminated.
The Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News has developed a list of 16 nominees for Player of the Decade.
That list has been whittled down to eight after the first round of play and the 'regional semifinal' matchups are now set.
Nipomo receiver Nick Kimball notched the biggest upset of the first round. Kimball, San Luis Obispo County's No. 8 seed, defeated Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs, who was SLO County's top seed.
Votes from readers are determining the winners.
Kimball won that first-round contest over Jacobs with 355 total votes over a week. Jacobs finished with 259 total votes.
Also moving on from San Luis Obispo County is No. 2 seed Patrick Laird, a former Mission Prep running back, who dominated his first-round matchup. Laird cruised to victory with a 395-41 victory over former San Luis Obispo quarterback Emilio Corona, who was the No. 7 seed.
Bradley Mickey, from Arroyo Grande, narrowly topped former Nipomo quarterback Matt Albright in another first-round contest. Mickey, the No. 3 seed, edged Albright, the No. 6 seed, 282-242.
Another former Arroyo Grande standout is advancing after a narrow victory. Former Eagles' kicker Garrett Owens received 283 votes, just enough to top former Paso Robles receiver Bailey Gaither, who finished with 269 votes.
There was one minor upset in the first round of the Northern Santa Barbara County contest.
Toa Taua and Lavon Coleman, two running backs at Lompoc High, both won their first-round contests.
Ainuu Taua, a former LHS defensive lineman and the No. 4 seed, was upset by Santa Ynez' Mike McCoy the No. 5 seed.
Toa Taua and Coleman will both have their hands full in the next round.
Taua will face McCoy, who received the second-most votes of all the contenders in the opening round with 413. McCoy edged Ainuu Taua 413-316.
Coleman is set to face off against Caleb Thomas, a former Righetti lineman who is now at Tulane. Thomas cruised past his first-round opponent, former Santa Maria quarterback Blake Truhitte, the No. 6 seed, 448-168. Thomas, the No. 3 seed, received the most votes out of all first-round competitors.
Northern Santa Barbara County semifinals:
No. 1 Toa Taua vs. No. 5 Mike McCoy
No. 2 Lavon Coleman vs. No. 3 Caleb Thomas
San Luis Obispo County semifinals:
No. 8 Nick Kimball vs. No. 4 Garrett Owens
No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 3 Bradley Mickey
The winners from this round will square off in the regional finals before the SLO County winner faces the Santa Barbara County winner to determine the Central Coast Player of the Decade.
