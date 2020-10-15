Nipomo, Arroyo Grande enjoy second week of workouts

Football players are throwing footballs into nets instead of playing catch with teammates. Basketball players are rebounding their own shots, never passing the ball to a teammate. Others are planking instead of bench pressing in the weight room.

But it's certainly better than nothing.

Nipomo and Arroyo Grande high school student-athletes began voluntary on-campus workouts Oct. 5. This week, the athletes were finally able to use some athletic equipment. But they could never, under any circumstance, share that equipment with a teammate.

So, on Tuesday, Nipomo quarterbacks Nate Reese and Nick Milton weren't playing catch with teammates. Instead they were working with quarterback coach Erik Terry on mechanics drills before throwing the ball into a net and then retrieving that same ball after one throw.

Nipomo High girls basketball players were finally able to use basketballs at their practices this week, though, once again, they could only touch their own, never retrieving or passing a teammate's basketball.

This is the current state of athletics in the area amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nipomo and Arroyo Grande are wrapping up their second week of having athletes back on campus. Russ Edwards, Nipomo High's athletic director, and Stephen Field, who holds the same post at Arroyo Grande, agreed that things have gone quite well at both school sites. Edwards and Field worked hand-in-hand to prepare their respective schools to bring athletes back to campus.

Athletes participating in the upcoming 'fall' sports season and some of the 'spring' sport athletes returned on a voluntary basis, Edwards said. Those sports include girls basketball, cheer, cross country, football, girls soccer, boys and girls volleyball and boys and girls water polo. No programs are working out five days a week at Nipomo, Edwards said. Students are working out in pods of 14 students with a coach working with each pod every day.